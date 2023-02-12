Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  12:37:30 2023-02-11 pm EST
73.7050 RUB   +0.85%
02:47pItaly's Berlusconi says he wouldn't seek meeting with Zelenskiy if PM
RE
02:41pZelenskiy: too early to declare victory after repairs to power system
RE
12:04pAfter quake, Syrian schools silent as teachers, students perish
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Zelenskiy: too early to declare victory after repairs to power system

02/12/2023 | 02:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Aftermath of a Russian military attack outside of Kyiv

(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday hailed efforts to restore power generation systems damaged by Russian attacks but warned the population it was too early to declare victory on the energy front.

Zelenskiy said power workers had done such a good job repairing the damage caused by Russian missile and drone strikes on Friday that most people had not had to face too many outages on Saturday and Sunday.

"The very fact that ... after a massive missile strike this week, we can have such peaceful energy days proves the professionalism of our energy workers," he said in an evening video address.

"We have to realize: this is not yet a decisive victory on the energy front. Unfortunately, there may be new terrorist attacks from Russia. There may be new restrictions if there is further destruction or growth in consumption."

Zelenskiy said scheduled energy outages would once again be in place when the working week started on Monday.

Russia has carried out repeated waves of attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities in recent months, at times leaving millions of people without light, heating or water supplies during the cold winter.

Energy Minister German Galushchenko said the power deficit after the attacks had been significantly reduced thanks to "an ultra-fast repair program" which ensured that all nine nuclear power units on Ukrainian controlled territory were working and connected to the grid.

"This is the best response of Ukrainian energy workers to enemy shelling," he said in a statement.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
02:47pItaly's Berlusconi says he wouldn't seek meeting with Zelenskiy if PM
RE
02:41pZelenskiy: too early to declare victory after repairs to power system
RE
12:04pAfter quake, Syrian schools silent as teachers, students perish
RE
11:55aOpposition groups rally in France demanding EU list Iran's Guards as terrorist group
RE
10:52aSyria quake aid held up by 'approval issues' with hardline group, says U.N.
RE
08:41aSyria's White Helmets 'answering all calls' to save lives after quake
RE
07:06aIndia's military, civil ambitions to dominate Aero India show
RE
06:19aBiden lauds 'bipartisan progress' as he dines with governors
RE
06:08aAnalysis-After spy balloon incident, can China and the U.S. talk again?
RE
05:44aUK arms could be made in Ukraine under licence, Telegraph says
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish