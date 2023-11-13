USD / RUB
USD / RUB Stock price

Exchange rates

USDRUB

Market Closed - 12:14:14 2023-11-13 pm EST Intraday chart for US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) 5-day change 1st Jan Change
90.5150 RUB -1.88% -1.30% +25.72%
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about USD / RUB

Ukrainian politician on US sanctions list suspected of state treason - lawmakers RE
Turkey's Urals crude imports head for record high in November - sources, data RE
EU sees pragmatist in Brexit vote instigator Cameron on his return RE
De Beers keeps production target despite supply glut RE
Romania opens F-16 pilot training hub for NATO allies, Ukraine RE
Exclusive-US sends notices to 30 ship managers over suspected Russia oil violations RE
Russian wheat export prices up for second week in a row, no increase in volumes RE
Russian rouble steadies, awaiting fresh drivers RE
Uptick in LNG demand in Asia, Europe insufficient to drive prices: Russell RE
BAE Systems Benefiting From Heightening Geopolitical Risk -- 2nd Update DJ
The U.S. Spending Boom Is Cooling; SF Fed's Daly Says It Isn't Clear Rates Are High Enough DJ
Corn ticks up from three-year lows after US predicts record harvest RE
Higher Wholesale Electricity Prices Power German Utility EnBW's Third-Quarter Performance MT
Kenya's president urges progress on global plastics treaty RE
Russian companies' scaled-down IPOs in 2023 RE
Currencies News

U.S. manufacturing has plateaued after post-pandemic rebound: Kemp RE
Euro zone bonds yields drift up a touch at start of busy data week RE
Bank of Italy sticks to 0.7% 2023 GDP growth forecast despite expected weak Q4 RE
Climate change likely to boost inflation, BoE's Mann says RE
NY Fed finds softer inflation expectations in October RE
Global stocks flatline as inflation, rate worries creep back into markets RE
Dollar hits one-year high against yen, then slides on options trading RE
Israel regulator tells banks to be cautious over dividends during war uncertainty RE
Currencies: CAD and oil go together
South African rand edges lower ahead of economic data releases RE
Quotes 5-day view

Date Price Change
23-11-13 90.5150 -1.88%
23-11-12 92.2510 -0.05%
23-11-11 92.3000 +0.05%
23-11-10 92.2510 +0.11%
23-11-09 92.1500 +0.35%

Delayed Quote Autre

Last update November 13, 2023 at 12:14 pm EST

Top Change

ParityPriceChange
USD / RUB 		90.5150 RUB -1.88%

Quotes and Performance

1 week+0.60%
Current month-1.42%
1 month-5.58%
3 months-6.37%
6 months+20.31%
Current year+28.13%
