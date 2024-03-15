Russia has stepped up its strikes on the southern city in recent weeks, launching drones or missiles almost every day.
"As a result of the Russian missile attack, 14 people were killed, including local residents, a medic and a rescuer," Oleh Kiper, the regional governor, said on the Telegram messaging app.
The medic and rescuer were killed by a second missile after rushing to the scene to treat people hurt in the initial strike, Kiper added.
Ten private houses, a low pressure gas pipeline and rescue vehicles were damaged in the attack, emergency services said.
Rescuers battled to put out fires on the pipeline and in a private house over a total area of about 120 square metres.
Odesa, one of Ukraine's biggest ports, has long been a target of Russian attacks, especially after Moscow quit a U.N.-brokered deal that had allowed safe passage for Ukrainian grain shipments via the Black Sea.
"The Russian terror in Odesa is a sign of the weakness of the enemy, which is fighting against Ukrainian civilians at a time when it cannot guarantee the safety of people on its own territory," Ukrainian presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram.
Ukraine has developed and used long-range drones to try to strike back at Russia, stepping up attacks on a string of oil refineries this week in the run-up to Russia's March 15-17 presidential election.
Moscow denies targeting civilians in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine which it launched in February 2022, although many have been killed in frequent Russian air strikes across the country.
