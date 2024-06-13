BIDEN: CHINA IS HELPING RUSSIA IN ITS WAR WITH UKRAINE THROUGH TECHNOLOGY, PRODUCTION
USD / RUB
Exchange rates
USDRUB
|Delayed 01:50:07 2024-06-13 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|88.6 RUB
|-0.46%
|-0.81%
|-0.84%
|Jun. 09
|Ukraine grid operator announces power cuts for Monday
|RE
|Jun. 09
|Funds place fresh short bets on CBOT corn, soy as supply fears ease -Braun
|RE
Headlines
Rouble drops to 3-week low on low liquid interbank market after MOEX sanctions
June 13, 2024 at 02:26 am EDT
Russia Lowers Oil Export Price Forecast, but Could Make up for Revenue Decline with Higher Volumes, Commerzbank Says
Currency: The Euro isn't penalized by rate cuts, but by European elections
