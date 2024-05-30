BIDEN PARTIALLY LIFTS BAN ON UKRAINE USING US ARMS IN STRIKES ON RUSSIAN TERRITORY TO DEFEND KHARKIV- AP, CITING U.S. OFFICIALS
|90.42 RUB
|+0.96%
|+0.25%
|+1.20%
|LIVESTOCK-CME cattle turn lower as China allows some Russian beef imports
Russia Lowers Oil Export Price Forecast, but Could Make up for Revenue Decline with Higher Volumes, Commerzbank Says
