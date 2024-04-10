By Kosaku Narioka

Thailand's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged despite a slow economic recovery and weak inflation.

The Bank of Thailand said Wednesday that its policy committee voted five-to-two to maintain its one-day repurchase rate at 2.50%.

Six of ten economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had projected that the central bank would leave its policy rate unchanged, while four had expected a cut of a quarter of a percentage point.

Some economists have said that despite weak inflation, the central bank is cautious on taking easing steps on the back of a continuing economic recovery. The relatively low level of nominal interest rates and the recent weakness of the Thai baht could make policymakers at the BOT more reluctant to cut, especially ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve. Market bets are for Fed rate cuts to start later this year.

Thailand's inflation has been weak in recent months. The consumer-price index fell 0.5% in March from a year earlier, compared with the central bank's inflation target range of 1.0%-3.0%.

The country's gross domestic product in the fourth quarter increased 1.7% from a year earlier, supported by growth in private consumption.

The Thai baht has depreciated in recent months due partly to a slow economic recovery, which has lagged behind others in the region. The currency was recently at THB36.33 per dollar after hitting the weakest level in nearly half a year of THB36.85 per dollar on Friday last week.

The central bank last raised its policy rate in September after the country's parliament in August picked real-estate tycoon Srettha Thavisin, who had promised to boost the economy via stimulus measures, as the new prime minister after nearly a decade of army-backed rule.

The Thai central bank raised its policy rate by a cumulative 2 percentage points to a decade high over a period of a little more than one year, in response to a surge in inflation caused by the Russia-Ukraine war and the recovery from the pandemic.

