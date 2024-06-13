June 13 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the U.S. does not support Ukraine using longer-range weapons to attack the interior of Russia, even after he recently allowed Ukraine to make limited, short-range attacks just across the Russian border.

"It makes a lot of sense for Ukraine to be able to take out or combat what is going across that border. In terms of long-range weapons ... we have not changed our position on that," Biden said. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler)