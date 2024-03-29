STORY: U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday denounced what he called Russia's "appalling attempts" to use Americans as bargaining chips - and said there would be costs for the Kremlin.

His comments came exactly one year after Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich became the first U.S. journalist arrested on spying charges in Russia since the Cold War - an act Biden called "wholly unjust and illegal."

Gershkovich's detention has been extended to June 30.

Gershkovich, the Journal and the U.S. government deny that he's a spy.

Russia says he had been trying to obtain military secrets.

Top leaders in Congress from both parties also issued a joint statement on Friday calling the journalist's arrest baseless and unjust.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Gershkovich's arrest had made Russia's already restrictive media landscape "more oppressive."

Asked about when a court would hear Gershkovich's case or whether there would be a prisoner exchange, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters he has no information about the court, and that public remarks were a hindrance to possible prisoner exchanges.

In their statements on Friday, Biden and Blinken also condemned the detention of Paul Whelan, an ex-Marine arrested in Moscow in 2018 and sentenced to 16 years in prison on spying charges in 2020.

Whelan and the U.S. government deny the charges.