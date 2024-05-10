May 10, 2024 at 07:25 am EDT

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A passenger bus fell off a bridge and into a river in the Russian city of St Petersburg on Friday, the local department of the emergencies ministry said.

It did not say how many people were on board. Russian media reported there could be about 20 passengers.

A video published by the authorities showed the bus swerving wildly before crashing through the bridge railings and getting almost fully submerged with water.

The emergencies department said rescuers were working at the scene.