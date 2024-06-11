CHINA FOREIGN MINISTRY, ON G7 PLANNING TO WARN SMALL CHINESE BANKS ABOUT LINKS TO RUSSIA: CHINA WILL TAKE ALL NECESSARY MEASURES TO FIRMLY SAFEGUARD THE LEGITIMATE RIGHTS AND INTERESTS OF CHINESE ENTERPRISES
|89 RUB
|+0.14%
|+0.19%
|-0.40%
Headlines
Russia Lowers Oil Export Price Forecast, but Could Make up for Revenue Decline with Higher Volumes, Commerzbank Says
April 29, 2024 at 06:13 am EDT
Currency: The Euro isn't penalized by rate cuts, but by European elections
