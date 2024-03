March 03, 2024 at 05:02 am EST

(Reuters) - Canada announced a fresh round of sanctions against Russia on Sunday over the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The latest sanctions will target six Russian officials, including senior officials and high-ranking employees of Russia's prosecution, judicial and correctional services, Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement.

(Reporting by Utkarsh Shetti in Bengaluru and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; editing by Miral Fahmy)