BEIJING, May 30 (Reuters) - China's customs office will allow the import of some beef and beef by-products from Russia effective immediately, according to a notice posted on its WeChat media account on Thursday. (Reporting by Emily Chow and the Beijing newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)
