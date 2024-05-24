BEIJING (Reuters) - A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in the United Kingdom called on the country to stop making groundless accusations against China, and stop adding fuel to the fire on the Ukraine issue, according to a statement on Friday.

On Wednesday, British defence minister Grant Shapps accused China of providing or preparing to provide Russia with lethal aid for use by Moscow in its war against Ukraine.

Shapps did not provide evidence to support his assertion.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Sandra Maler)