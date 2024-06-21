MOSCOW (Reuters) - A drone crashed into the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar region on Friday, injuring at least two people and causing a small fire, local authorities said.

Ukraine has been systematically targeting Russian energy infrastructure to try to disrupt Russia's economy and its ability to fund its military effort.

The Ilsky refinery is one of the main fuel producers in southern Russia, with a capacity to refine 6.6 million tonnes of crude (132,000 barrels per day) a year.

The head of the local district, Andrei Doroshevsky, said on the Telegram messaging app that the fire has been put out.

"This night, the civilian infrastructure of our region was subjected to a massive attack by the criminal Kyiv regime," he said, adding that a drone damaged administrative buildings at the Ilsky oil refinery.

The plant had already been hit by drones in February.

Separately, regional authorities said on Friday that open fires were doused at oil depots in Tambov and Rostov regions.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)