BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission has warned Slovakia that it will take immediate legal action if the government pushes ahead with a proposed law requiring NGOs that receive funding from abroad to label themselves "organisations with foreign support".

"I was in Bratislava and I was very clear," European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova said ahead of the release on Wednesday of the EU's annual rule of law report.

"If you follow the Hungarian example on the NGOs law, we will launch an infringement procedure (for violation of EU law) immediately, because already we have the decision of the court on the table."

Hungary passed a similar law on foreign-funded NGOs in 2017, but repealed it in 2021 after the European Court of Justice ruled it illegal.

The European Commission has been battling Hungary over rule of law issues and held back EU funds. Budapest also upset its EU partners at the start of its six-month rotating EU presidency with Prime Minister Viktor Orban's "peace mission" that included talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Similar legal battles with Poland ended after a change in government last year.

Slovakia's government under Prime Minister Robert Fico took power last year and has faced criticism from the opposition for criminal code changes, revamping the public broadcaster, ending state military aid to Ukraine, and leaning foreign policy closer to Russia.

Fico said in a statement after the EU's annual rule of law report that he took note of its recommendations and relevant ministries would hold dialogue with the Commission.

But he added the criticism was coming due to disagreements on foreign policy issues where the Commission seeks "obedience".

The rule of law report covers the judicial system, corruption, media freedom and various checks and balances such as civil society. It offers non-binding recommendations to all 27 EU members.

($1 = 0.9230 euros)

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Andrew Gray)