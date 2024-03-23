STORY: Russia has arrested several people, including four suspected gunmen, after a shooting rampage that saw over 100 people killed and dozens injured at a concert hall near Moscow.

That's according to the Kremlin on Saturday.

Militant Islamist group Islamic State have claimed responsibility for Friday night's attack, the deadliest in Russia for 20 years.

But there were indications that Russia was pursuing a Ukrainian link, despite a statement from Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak that Kyiv had nothing to do with it.

The FSB security service said "all four terrorists" had been arrested while heading to the Ukrainian border, and that they had contacts in Ukraine.

It said they were being transferred to Moscow.

Russia has not made public any evidence of a Ukrainian connection.

The shooting took place at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, a concert venue just west of Moscow where a Soviet-era rock band were due to perform.

In this eyewitness footage, a man can be heard saying, "They are firing from a machine-gun. They are shooting the crowd."

Russia's Investigative Committee said camouflage-clad gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons at concertgoers.

And that some died from gunshot wounds, others in a huge fire that broke out in the complex.

A Russian lawmaker said the attackers had fled in a car that was spotted by police in the Bryansk region, about 210 miles southwest of Moscow on Friday night, and disobeyed instructions to stop.

They added that a pistol, a magazine for an assault rifle, and passports from Tajikistan, a mainly Muslim Central Asian state, were found in the vehicle.

Islamic State said its fighters attacked on the outskirts of Moscow, "killing and wounding hundreds and causing great destruction to the place before they withdrew to their bases safely."

A U.S. official said Friday that the United States has intelligence confirming Islamic State's claim of responsibility for the shooting.

And, that Washington had warned Moscow in recent weeks of the possibility of an attack.