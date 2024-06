Shares of energy companies rose alongside commodity futures.

Oil futures topped the $81 per barrel level, coming within $5.30 per barrel of their 2024 highs.

The European Union slapped a raft of new sanctions on Russia over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, targeting Moscow's liquefied-natural gas shipments for the first time.

Natural-gas futures rose 3.9% on the prospects of more air-conditioning demand.

