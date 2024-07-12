HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland's parliament passed a law on Friday granting border guards the power to block asylum seekers crossing from Russia, after more than 1,300 people arrived in the country, forcing Helsinki to close its border.

Finland has accused neighbouring Russia of weaponising migration by encouraging scores of migrants from countries such as Syria and Somalia to cross the border, an assertion the Kremlin denies.

Helsinki believes Moscow is promoting the crossings in retaliation for Finland joining NATO, which backs Ukraine against Russia's invasion.

The rightwing government of Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has said the bill is vital to stop future arrivals, despite the law being at odds with its international human rights commitments.

There have been no new arrivals by asylum seekers since March. Finland shut its land borders with Russia late last year.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto; additional reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Alexandra Hudson and Gwladys Fouche)

By Essi Lehto