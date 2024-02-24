Preliminary data indicated the fire at the Novolipetsk Steel plant was caused by a drone, Lipetsk regional Governor Igor Artamonov wrote on the Telegram messaging app, without mentioning Ukraine.
A video posted on social media showed an explosion, with a large orange flame illuminating the nighttime sky.
The plant, NLMK's key production site, is about 400 km (250 miles) from the Russia-Ukraine border. It specialises in flat steel products, making 80% of NLMK's steel products and 18% of Russian steel.
There were no casualties, Artamonov said.
NLMK said on social media the fire broke out at 1:40 a.m. (2230 GMT on Friday) The company did not immediately respond to Reuters request for additional comment.
