MOSCOW, July 13 (Reuters) - A fire broke out and was later extinguished at an oil depot in Russia's southern Rostov region on Saturday morning due to a drone strike, regional governor Vasily Golubev said in statements on messenger app Telegram.

Golubev said the fire, at a depot in Rostov region's Tsimlyansky district, had covered 200 square metres and burned for at least six hours before being extinguished. (Writing by Felix Light Editing by Mark Potter)