STORY: Footage published by the Emergencies Ministry showed people wading through floodwaters, rescuing stranded dogs and travelling along flooded roads in boats and canoes on Saturday (April 6) and Sunday (April 7).

More than 4,000 people were evacuated in Orsk as swathes of the city of 230,000 were flooded.

Some of the worst floods in decades have hit a string of Russian regions in the Ural Mountains and Siberia, alongside parts of neighboring Kazakhstan in recent days.

The Ural River, which rises in the Ural Mountains and flows into the Caspian Sea, swelled several meters in just hours on Friday due to melt water, bursting through a dam embankment in the city of Orsk, 1,800 km (1,100 miles) east of Moscow.