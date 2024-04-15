GERMANY'S SCHOLZ ON CHINA AND WAR IN UKRAINE: RUSSIA CAN ALSO USE DUAL USE GOODS MILITARILY
USD / RUB
Exchange rates
USDRUB
|Delayed 04:37:06 2024-04-15 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|93.56 RUB
|+0.31%
|+1.10%
|+4.72%
