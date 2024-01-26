MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom produced 404 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas in 2023, down around 9% from a year earlier due to lower exports to Europe, the Kommersant newspaper reported late on Thursday.

Russia's largest natural gas producer has not disclosed its output data and does not comment on its production.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told the energy ministry's in-house magazine on Thursday that Russia's pipeline gas exports to Europe and China totalled 91.4 bcm in 2023, down around 30% from 2022.

Gas exports to Europe, once its key source of energy revenue, plummeted in 2022 and 2023 after the start of the Ukraine conflict and damage to the Nord Stream pipelines in September 2022.

