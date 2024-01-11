MOSCOW, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom said that it would ship 42.4 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Thursday, a volume in line with recent days. (Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
