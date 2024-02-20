MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom said it would ship 42.4 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Tuesday, a volume in line with recent days. (Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
USD / RUB
Exchange rates
USDRUB
|Delayed 02:01:50 2024-02-20 am EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|92.26 RUB
|-0.08%
|+0.79%
|+3.21%
|08:09am
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,632 PTS
|-0.28%
|+0.78%
|-
|198 RUB
|+0.04%
|-.--%
|50 596 M $
|92.28 RUB
|-0.06%
|+0.88%
|-
