MOSCOW, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom said it will ship 42.4 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday, a volume broadly in line with recent days. (Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Kim Coghill)
USD / RUB
Exchange rates
USDRUB
|Delayed 01:56:59 2024-01-10 am EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|89.54 RUB
|-0.02%
|-2.79%
|+0.10%
|08:02am
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,444.48 PTS
|+1.30%
|+2.76%
|-
|198 RUB
|+0.04%
|-.--%
|52 339 M $
|89.43 RUB
|-0.14%
|-2.79%
|-
