STORY: Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili on Saturday announced that she has vetoed a draft law on foreign agents.

"Today I vetoed the Russian law, this law is Russian in its essence and its spirit. It contradicts our constitution and all European standards, therefore it represents an obstacle to our European path."

The law, which has sparked street protests, would require organizations receiving more than 20% of their funding from abroad to register as agents of foreign influence, imposing onerous disclosure requirements and punitive fines for violations.

Opponents see the bill as a test of whether the country stays on a path towards integration with Europe or pivots back towards Russia.

Mass protests have swept through the Georgian capital Tbilisi over the past month since the first reading of the draft law was passed in parliament.

The United States and the European Union have repeatedly warned the ruling Georgian Dream party to drop the bill.

Parliament, which is controlled by Georgia's ruling party and its allies, is widely expected to overturn the veto.