STORY: The bill would require organizations receiving more than 20% of their funding from abroad to register as being agents of foreign influence. It is likely to pass in a parliament controlled by the ruling Georgian Dream party and its allies.

Opponents say the legislation will damage Georgia's bid to join the European Union.

More than 5,000 protesters had massed by parliament for a second day to denounce the bill, approved by a parliamentary committee on Monday (April 15).

Officers, some carrying shotguns, ordered protesters to disperse and deployed what appeared to be a crowd-control substance like pepper spray. Groups of protesters fled the area and within minutes the rear of the building was cleared of demonstrators, though many remained on other approaches to the parliament. Eyewitnesses saw several people detained by police.

Critics have compared the bill to Russian legislation used by the Kremlin to crack down on dissent - a potent charge in the South Caucasus country, where Russia is unpopular for its support of the breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. Russia defeated Georgia in a short war in 2008.

Georgia's government, which has faced accusations of authoritarianism and pro-Russian leanings, says the law is needed to promote transparency and combat "pseudo-liberal values" imposed by foreigners.