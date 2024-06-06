BERLIN, June 6 (Reuters) - German arms maker Diehl plans to further expand production of the IRIS-T medium-range air defence system, CEO Helmut Rauch told reporters at the ILA air show in Berlin on Thursday.

Diehl wants to produce at least 10 firing units from 2026 and to double production of IRIS-T medium-range missiles from 2025, Rauch said.

This is the second time in nine months that the firm has announced plans to increase IRIS-T production as Germany continues to increase its defence capabilities amid heightened threats from Russia as it advances in Ukraine.

Germany has supplied two IRIS-T units to Ukraine, where they are mainly used to guard Kyiv against Russian missile attacks.

Berlin has pledged to supply another six IRIS-T units to Kyiv and expects to take delivery of the first of six systems for its own air force in October.

Some NATO countries, especially the ones bordering Russia, such as Estonia and Latvia, last year signed a joint agreement to buy the air defence system.

The medium-range IRIS-T SLM is capable of hitting targets up to some 40 kilometres (25 miles) away and has a 360-degree view.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold, writing by Andrey Sychev Editing by Ludwig Burger)