NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's relationship with Russia is based on mutual trust and respect, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday while addressing the Indian diaspora in Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Modi late on Monday and toured him around his residence outside Moscow ahead of official talks in the Kremlin.

