MOSCOW, July 4 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank expects inflation, which has reached 9.22%, to peak in July and start slowing down from August-September, Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said the regulator would do all in its power to contain inflation and prevent the economy from overheating as data showed consumer prices soaring by 0.66% in the past week alone. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Christina Fincher)