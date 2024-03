Islamic State releases photo of alleged attackers behind Russia shooting

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State released a photo on Saturday of what it said were the four attackers behind a shooting rampage that killed at least 143 people in a concert hall near Moscow, the militant group's Amaq news agency said in a statement on Telegram.

(Reporting by Enas Alashray and Adam Makary; Editing by Mark Potter)