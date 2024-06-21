KASPERSKY SAYS IT INTENDS TO PURSUE ALL LEGALLY AVAILABLE OPTIONS TO PRESERVE ITS CURRENT OPERATIONS AND RELATIONSHIPS
USD / RUB
Exchange rates
USDRUB
|Delayed 06:00:35 2024-06-20 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|87.23 RUB
|+4.49%
|-2.64%
|-2.38%
|Ukraine grid operator announces power cuts for Monday
|Funds place fresh short bets on CBOT corn, soy as supply fears ease -Braun
Russia Lowers Oil Export Price Forecast, but Could Make up for Revenue Decline with Higher Volumes, Commerzbank Says
