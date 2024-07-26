MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that every economy faced certain problems when asked if it was worried about inflation and an overheating economy and said that the necessary measures were being taken in Russia.

Russia's central bank

hiked

its key interest rate by 200 basis points to 18% on Friday as it grapples with persistent inflation and an overheated economy, bringing the cost of borrowing to its highest in more than two years.

Speaking minutes before that hike, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that economic indicators related to growth and the economy's development were positive.

He noted that President Vladimir Putin had also repeatedly praised the government's work on the economy, as well as that of the central bank.

"The economic development indicators themselves, both in terms of sectors and GDP growth in general, are very positive," Peskov said. "It's clear that current problems can arise. No economy in the world is immune."

Russia has used strong GDP growth, predicated on huge defence and security spending, to boast of its economic resilience against sanctions imposed over the conflict in Ukraine. Annual inflation is running at more than 9%, well above the central bank's 4% target.

Peskov said there were different views about the economy's overheating and that discussions were underway and the necessary measures were being taken. (Reporting by Dmitry Antonov Writing by Felix Light/Alexander Marrow Editing by Andrew Osborn)