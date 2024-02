Navalny's mother: Investigators are trying to force secret burial

February 22, 2024 at 02:28 pm EST Share

STORY: Navalny, 47, Russia's best known opposition politician, died suddenly in an Arctic penal colony last week. His team and family have alleged that the Kremlin murdered him, an allegation the Kremlin has angrily rejected.

His mother said she had been shown his body and death certificate. Navalny's team said the death certificate stated that the opposition politician had died of natural causes.