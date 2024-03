North Korea leader Kim Jong Un sends message of sympathy to Putin over massacre, KCNA says

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a message of sympathy to Russian President Vladimir Putin over "a large-scale terrorist attack in (the) Moscow region" and said nothing can justify "heinous terrorism" against human lives, KCNA news agency said on Sunday.

(Reporting by Jack Kim; editing by Jonathan Oatis)