SEOUL (Reuters) - A senior North Korean official on Monday criticised the United States over its expanding military support for Ukraine, according to state media KCNA.

Pak Jong Chon, one of North Korea's top military officials, said Russia has the "right to opt for any kind of retaliatory strike" in a statement carried by KCNA on Monday.

He also mentioned comments by the Pentagon last week that Ukrainian forces can use U.S.-supplied weapons to strike Russian forces anywhere across the border into Russia, according to the report.

