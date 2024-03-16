Over 50 UN states slam Russia's polls in occupied Ukraine

March 15, 2024 at 11:10 pm EDT Share

STORY: In a show of unity, 56 U.N. ambassadors stood by Ukraine's ambassador to the U.N., Sergiy Kyslytsya, while he reiterated a U.N. General Assembly resolution that the attempted illegal annexation of regions of Ukraine has no validity under international law.

"The participation in the illegal attempts to organize so-called presidential elections to a foreign country in the territory of Ukraine is illegal, and whoever facilitates the organization of the elections is liable under Ukrainian criminal law," Kyslytsya said.