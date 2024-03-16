"The participation in the illegal attempts to organize so-called presidential elections to a foreign country in the territory of Ukraine is illegal, and whoever facilitates the organization of the elections is liable under Ukrainian criminal law," Kyslytsya said.
Over 50 UN states slam Russia's polls in occupied Ukraine
STORY: In a show of unity, 56 U.N. ambassadors stood by Ukraine's ambassador to the U.N., Sergiy Kyslytsya, while he reiterated a U.N. General Assembly resolution that the attempted illegal annexation of regions of Ukraine has no validity under international law.