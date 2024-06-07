PUTIN: I CAN'T SAY THAT WE WILL SUPPLY THE WEAPONS TOMORROW
USD / RUB
Exchange rates
USDRUB
|Delayed 11:14:56 2024-06-07 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|89.02 RUB
|-0.34%
|-1.52%
|-0.37%
|Jun. 02
|Russia-China gas pipeline deal stalls over Beijing's price demands - FT
|RE
|Jun. 02
|RUSSIA-CHINA GAS PIPELINE DEAL STALLS OVER BEIJING'S PRICE DEMAN…
|RE
Headlines
Russia Lowers Oil Export Price Forecast, but Could Make up for Revenue Decline with Higher Volumes, Commerzbank Says
- Stock Market
- Currencies
- USDRUB Currency
- News USD / RUB
- Putin: I Can't Say That We Will Supply The Weapons Tomorrow…