STORY: A giant yellow and blue Ukrainian flag was unfurled near the EU Parliament in Brussels.

Greenpeace activists shone the slogan 'Stop the killing!' on the Russian embassy building in Berlin, before several thousand pro-Ukrainian protesters gathered in the city.

Protesters were carrying signs, one reading "Good always wins, and so will Ukraine", as they walked through Belgrade, with Ukrainian ambassador to Serbia, Volodymyr Tolkach, leading the march.

Two years ago, Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, forcing some 6.3 million Ukrainians to flee abroad. Another 3.7 million remain internally displaced, according to the UNHCR. More than 10,000 civilians have been killed and nearly 20,000 injured in conflict-related violence over the past two years, as verified by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.