The media reported last week that Russian authorities had arrested Ksenia Karelina, a U.S.-Russian dual citizen, and charged her with treason for donating a nominal sum to an organization that aids Ukraine. Ms. Karelina's story is horrifying and personal. The organization to which she reportedly donated is the one I lead: Razom for Ukraine.

Like other nonprofits, Razom doesn't share the identity of our donors and supporters. Our organization strives to strengthen Ukraine's civil society, promote understanding of its culture and provide humanitarian assistance to its people. We are a U.S.-based outfit with one goal: to help build a prosperous, secure and democratic Ukraine.

We aren't alone. Our supporters include Americans of all backgrounds, united by their outrage at Vladimir Putin's unprovoked aggression. For two years, Americans across the country have demonstrated in the streets, called their elected officials, and prayed for Ukraine. They have participated in the kind of civic life the Russian government seeks to extinguish.

The charges against Ms. Karelina are an assault on what it means to be American. The Russian state contends that for a U.S. citizen to make a donation to a U.S. charity and to attend a peaceful protest on U.S. soil is a punishable offense on arrival in Russia.

It's unsurprising that Mr. Putin would seek to criminalize the exercise of freedoms abroad. The casual theft of liberty is the pillar on which his power rests. He uses his penal colonies to swallow and destroy political opponents, such as Alexei Navalny. Hundreds of Ukrainian civilians have disappeared into Mr. Putin's carceral system. His jails hold dissidents, artists, religious leaders and journalists. Ukrainian prisoners of war have emerged from captivity tortured and emaciated. Mr. Putin's jails illustrate the value proposition offered by the Kremlin to all Ukrainians: a lifetime of confinement, fear and predation.

Congress has already expressed its opposition to Mr. Putin's abuses. Now, it has a timely opportunity to curb them. The Senate has passed a bill that would provide Ukraine with desperately needed military aid. House Speaker Mike Johnson must immediately bring it to a vote. Arming Ukraine is the best way to keep millions more people from falling into Mr. Putin's clutches.

In the U.S., journalism is a calling, civil protest is a right and American citizenship is an honor. In Russia each is considered a crime. Our hearts break for Ms. Karelina and the many innocent people held in Russian prisons, including Americans such as Paul Whelan, Evan Gershkovich and Alsu Kurmasheva. All governments must join the Biden administration in calling for their release. So long as Mr. Putin believes countries can adjudicate political disputes through invasions, war crimes and arbitrary arrests, no one is safe.

---

Ms. Chomiak is CEO of Razom for Ukraine.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-29-24 1831ET