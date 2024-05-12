MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed replacing Sergei Shoigu as defence minister with Andrei Belousov, the upper house of parliament said on Sunday.
Russia Lowers Oil Export Price Forecast, but Could Make up for Revenue Decline with Higher Volumes, Commerzbank Says
April 29, 2024 at 06:13 am EDT
European Natural Gas Prices See Gains As Escalation in Russia-Ukraine War Sparks Supply Fears, ANZ Bank Says