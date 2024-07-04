RUSSIA'S JANUARY-JUNE GASOLINE EXPORTS VIA RAIL FELL 39% Y/Y TO 2.507 MLN T, INDUSTRY SOURCES SAY
USD / RUB
Exchange rates
USDRUB
|Delayed 05:48:38 2024-07-04 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|88.17 RUB
|-0.36%
|+3.83%
|-1.22%
|11:30am
|RUSSIA'S JANUARY-JUNE GASOLINE EXPORTS VIA RAIL FELL 39% Y/Y TO…
|RE
|10:55am
|Ukrainian forces pull back from part of strategic eastern town
|RE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|739.2 PTS
|-1.70%
|+2.18%
|-
|552.5 PTS
|+1.06%
|+3.35%
|-
|88.17 RUB
|-0.36%
|+3.83%
|-
Headlines
Russia Lowers Oil Export Price Forecast, but Could Make up for Revenue Decline with Higher Volumes, Commerzbank Says
April 29, 2024 at 06:13 am EDT
- Stock Market
- Currencies
- USDRUB Currency
- News USD / RUB
- Russia's January-June Gasoline Exports Via Rail Fell 39% Y/Y To…