RUSSIA'S NOVAK: GASOLINE AND DIESEL FUEL STOCKS REMAIN HIGH IN RUSSIA
USD / RUB
Exchange rates
USDRUB
|Delayed 12:20:15 2024-04-02 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|92.48 RUB
|+0.23%
|-0.45%
|+3.50%
|07:32pm
|Austria's RBI stands by view that Strabag deal complies with sanctions
|RE
|07:28pm
|US Labor Department Finalizes Tougher Rules for Retirement Fund Managers
|MT
Headlines
Russia's Arctic LNG 2 suspends gas liquefaction amid sanctions, lack of tankers, sources say
April 02, 2024 at 11:01 am EDT
European Natural Gas Prices See Gains As Escalation in Russia-Ukraine War Sparks Supply Fears, ANZ Bank Says
