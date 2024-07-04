RUSSIA'S PUTIN: TALIBAN MOVEMENT IS OUR ALLY IN FIGHTING TERRORISM
USD / RUB
Exchange rates
USDRUB
|Delayed 10:23:38 2024-07-04 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|87.74 RUB
|-0.85%
|+3.24%
|-1.78%
|04:13pm
|Constructive US-Russia dialogue only possible after US election, says Putin
|RE
|04:08pm
|Apple removes 25 VPN apps from its online store in Russia, Interfax reports
|RE
Russia Lowers Oil Export Price Forecast, but Could Make up for Revenue Decline with Higher Volumes, Commerzbank Says
April 29, 2024 at 06:13 am EDT
Russia's Putin: Taliban Movement Is Our Ally In Fighting Terrorism