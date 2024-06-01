MOSCOW, June 1 (Reuters) - Traffic along a rail route in Russia's far eastern Amur region was restored on Saturday, a day after being halted by the derailment of 29 railcars loaded with coal, the railway in the region said.

The railway said that around 200 metres of damaged rails had been repaired. Passenger trains, including on the route of the one-week Trans-Siberian journey from Moscow to Vladivostok, were again moving after delays of up to 8 hours, it said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Peter Graff)