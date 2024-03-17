(Reuters) -Following are reactions from foreign governments and officials to Russia's presidential election, which handed Vladimir Putin a landslide win and another six-year term in office, according to first official results on Sunday.

WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL SPOKESPERSON

"The elections are obviously not free nor fair given how Mr. Putin has imprisoned political opponents and prevented others from running against him."

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY

"These days, the Russian dictator is simulating another election. It is clear to everyone in the world that this figure, as it has already often happened in the course of history, is simply sick for power and is doing everything to rule forever."

"There is no legitimacy in this imitation of elections and there cannot be. This person should be on trial in The Hague. That's what we have to ensure."

GERMANY'S FOREIGN MINISTRY, ON SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM X

"The pseudo-election in Russia is neither free nor fair, the result will surprise nobody. Putin's rule is authoritarian, he relies on censorship, repression & violence. The "election" in the occupied territories of Ukraine are null and void & another breach of international law."

BRITISH FOREIGN OFFICE, ON X

"By illegally holding elections on Ukrainian territory, Russia demonstrates that it is not interested in finding a path to peace. The UK will continue to provide humanitarian, economic and military aid to Ukrainians defending their democracy."

