Asked about the pope's remarks, the secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization told Reuters: "If we want a negotiated peaceful lasting solution, the way to get there is to provide military support to Ukraine."
In an interview at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Stoltenberg said "what happens around a negotiating table is inextricably linked to the strength on the battlefield".
Asked if his reaction meant now was not the time to talk about a white flag, Stoltenberg said: "It's not the time to talk about surrender by the Ukrainians. That will be a tragedy for the Ukrainians. It will also be dangerous for all of us."
