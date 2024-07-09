MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and India are engaged in constructive discussion around payments, as Western financial sanctions on Moscow and the inconvertibility of the rupee hamper bilateral settlements, VTB Bank CEO Andrei Kostin said on Tuesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Moscow, Kostin said the two countries were working to reduce issues for companies and individuals.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva; Editing by Alexander Marrow and Peter Graff)