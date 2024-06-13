By Mauro Orru

Russia halted trading in U.S. dollars, the euro and Hong Kong dollars on the country's flagship stock exchange Thursday after the U.S. set out fresh sanctions aimed at further tightening the screws on Moscow's war machine.

The Bank of Russia said trading sessions in the foreign-exchange, precious metals and derivative markets of the Moscow Stock Exchange with settlements in those currencies had been suspended due to U.S. sanctions. However, currency trading will continue in the over-the-counter market--when two parties engage directly without supervision from an exchange.

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced sanctions on more than 300 entities and individuals in an effort to disrupt the networks with third countries through which Russia can procure technology and equipment for its war in Ukraine.

